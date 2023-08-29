Citigroup Inc. Sells 92,400 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $191.66 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.64 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

