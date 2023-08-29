Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.23 on Monday. Coffee has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

About Coffee

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Coffee by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

