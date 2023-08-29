Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.23 on Monday. Coffee has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
