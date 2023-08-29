Colonial Trust Co SC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

