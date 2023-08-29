Colonial Trust Co SC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1,003.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

Shares of ADBE opened at $529.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.71. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $552.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

