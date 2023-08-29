Colonial Trust Co SC Has $520,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.