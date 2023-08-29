Colonial Trust Co SC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MasTec by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

MasTec Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MTZ opened at $98.72 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average is $100.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.