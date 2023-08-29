Colonial Trust Co SC Invests $347,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,467 shares of company stock worth $12,037,074. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

