Colonial Trust Co SC Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Booking were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,069.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,914.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,701.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $19.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,111.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

