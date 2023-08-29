Colonial Trust Co SC Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Colonial Trust Co SC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $234,787,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.25.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

