Colonial Trust Co SC Sells 325 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Colonial Trust Co SC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC opened at $211.20 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $261.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

