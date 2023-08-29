Colonial Trust Co SC Sells 449 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Colonial Trust Co SC lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 11.7% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average of $119.16. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.94 and a fifty-two week high of $177.78.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

