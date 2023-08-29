Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

