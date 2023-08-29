Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.88.
CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comcast
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast
Comcast Stock Performance
CMCSA stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.