Comparing EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) & Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY)

Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) and EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Light pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 113.2%. EDP Renováveis pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Light pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EDP Renováveis pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Light and EDP Renováveis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light N/A N/A N/A $1.33 0.94 EDP Renováveis N/A N/A N/A $0.10 194.40

Analyst Recommendations

Light is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EDP Renováveis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Light and EDP Renováveis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light 0 0 0 0 N/A EDP Renováveis 1 3 1 1 2.33

EDP Renováveis has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.15%. Given EDP Renováveis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EDP Renováveis is more favorable than Light.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Light shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of EDP Renováveis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Light and EDP Renováveis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light N/A N/A N/A EDP Renováveis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EDP Renováveis beats Light on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light

Light S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities. In addition, it provides services to low voltage clients, including the assembly, renovation, and maintenance of facilities. The company primarily serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Light S.A. was founded in 1899 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, S.A., a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. EDP Renováveis, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A.

