Comparing Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) & Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) and Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Schneider National and Yamato’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider National $6.01 billion 0.86 $457.80 million $2.30 12.64 Yamato N/A N/A N/A $82.14 0.22

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than Yamato. Yamato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schneider National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

59.1% of Schneider National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Yamato shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Schneider National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Schneider National and Yamato, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider National 0 3 9 0 2.75 Yamato 0 0 0 0 N/A

Schneider National currently has a consensus target price of $33.08, indicating a potential upside of 13.80%. Given Schneider National’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Schneider National is more favorable than Yamato.

Dividends

Schneider National pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Yamato pays an annual dividend of $12.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 66.6%. Schneider National pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yamato pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Schneider National has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Yamato is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider National and Yamato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider National 6.84% 14.64% 9.54% Yamato N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Schneider National beats Yamato on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations. The Intermodal segment provides door-to-door container on flat car services through a combination of rail and dray transportation using company-owned containers, chassis, and trucks. The Logistics segment offers asset-light freight brokerage, supply chain, warehousing, and import/export services to manage and move its customers' freight. It also leases equipment, such as trucks to owner-operators; and provides insurance for the company drivers and owner-operators. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Yamato

(Get Free Report)

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. The company's Retail Business Unit provides delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations. Its Corporate Business Unit engages in the provision of transportation services for corporations; planning and operation of logistics centers; provision of customs services; and provision of air cargo agency services. The Other segment develops and operates IT systems; offers car maintenance services; sells fuel; offers non-life insurance agency services; and provides cargo vehicle transportation services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.