Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Cap of $320.26 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Compound has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $320.26 million and approximately $19.70 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for $40.99 or 0.00157849 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00051366 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00023011 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00028034 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003785 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,812,860 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,812,844.19332972 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.32763849 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 394 active market(s) with $20,634,976.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.