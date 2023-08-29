Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Comstock Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comstock Resources to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

