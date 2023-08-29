Contrasting P3 Health Partners (PIII) and Its Competitors

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare P3 Health Partners to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for P3 Health Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 164 316 0 2.62

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 2,719.61%. Given P3 Health Partners’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -145.47% -204.11% -19.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.54 billion -$97.94 million 19.27

P3 Health Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.41, suggesting that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

P3 Health Partners peers beat P3 Health Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

