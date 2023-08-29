Contrasting Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) and Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sonova and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonova N/A N/A N/A Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23%

Volatility & Risk

Sonova has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonova 3 4 1 0 1.75 Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sonova and Vivani Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sonova presently has a consensus price target of $295.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.92%. Vivani Medical has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 666.20%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than Sonova.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonova and Vivani Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonova $3.66 billion 4.43 $706.52 million N/A N/A Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$13.89 million ($0.39) -2.34

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sonova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Sonova shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats Sonova on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands. The Cochlear Implants segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing implants and related products under the Advanced Bionics brand. The company sells its products through independent distributors; and provides hearing care services through a network of stores and clinics. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

