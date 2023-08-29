Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,495 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $413,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

