Critical Analysis: Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) & Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) and Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bioventus and Nuvectra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 1 1 2 0 2.25 Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bioventus presently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 53.15%. Given Bioventus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $512.12 million 0.57 -$158.70 million ($4.58) -0.81 Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bioventus and Nuvectra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nuvectra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioventus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Bioventus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and Nuvectra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -55.42% 1.24% 0.33% Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bioventus beats Nuvectra on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices used for precise bone sculpting, removing tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include a bone healing system; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of wounds, as well as devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

