Critical Comparison: Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI) vs. Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI) and Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Asset Monetary Network and Super League Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Asset Monetary Network N/A N/A N/A Super League Gaming -423.89% -171.32% -109.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Asset Monetary Network and Super League Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Asset Monetary Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Super League Gaming $19.68 million 0.33 -$85.45 million ($2.20) -0.06

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Digital Asset Monetary Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Super League Gaming.

30.6% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Digital Asset Monetary Network and Super League Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Asset Monetary Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Super League Gaming 0 0 1 0 3.00

Super League Gaming has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,500.00%. Given Super League Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than Digital Asset Monetary Network.

Summary

Super League Gaming beats Digital Asset Monetary Network on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships. These partnerships enhance the vetting process, to ensure that the teams, who are developing the cutting edge innovations, are properly funded and acquired. Further, the company partners with entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and development teams to provide startups with general and functional mentorship. Digital Arts Media Network, Inc. was formerly known as Umairco, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Arts Media Network, Inc. in March 2015. The company is based in Bronx, New York.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

