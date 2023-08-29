Critical Comparison: FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for FOXO Technologies and Incyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Incyte 1 10 8 0 2.37

Incyte has a consensus price target of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.48%. Given Incyte’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Incyte is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Incyte has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

31.7% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Incyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Incyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Incyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 13.18 -$95.25 million N/A N/A Incyte $3.39 billion 4.28 $340.66 million $1.63 39.77

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Incyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46% Incyte 10.43% 9.25% 7.05%

Summary

Incyte beats FOXO Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies



FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

About Incyte



Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Its clinical stage products include axatilimab, an anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody being developed as a therapy for patients with chronic GVHD as well as in additional immune-mediated diseases; and parsaclisib, a PI3Kd inhibitor which is in Phase II clinical trial for follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma. It also develops retifanlimab, is in Phase III clinical trials for squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal and non-small cell lung cancer, and Fast Track designation for the treatment of metastatic MSI-H or DNA mismatch repair (dMMR) endometrial cancer; and INCB99280 and INCB99318 currently under Phase I for the treatment solid tumors. It has collaboration out- license agreements with Novartis, Lilly, Innovent, InnoCare, Maruho, and CMS Aesthetics Limited; and in- license agreements with Agenus, Merus, MacroGenics, Syros, MorphoSys, and Syndax. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

