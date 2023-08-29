Critical Review: Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) vs. Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)

Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Spectra7 Microsystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spectra7 Microsystems and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectra7 Microsystems N/A N/A N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries 11.94% 12.34% 9.45%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectra7 Microsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Spectra7 Microsystems and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus price target of $58.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.09%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Spectra7 Microsystems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectra7 Microsystems and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectra7 Microsystems N/A N/A N/A ($0.46) -1.16 Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.50 billion 1.92 $433.55 million $1.68 30.43

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Spectra7 Microsystems. Spectra7 Microsystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Spectra7 Microsystems on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

(Get Free Report)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses. It also provides GaugeChanger that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics that are used in data centers; and USB 3.2 consumer interconnects for use in ultra-thin laptops, tablets, mobile devices, solid-state disks, and wearable computing devices. Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

