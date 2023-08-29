Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) vs. Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Critical Survey

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crown Castle and Empire State Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle 2 4 11 0 2.53 Empire State Realty Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40

Crown Castle currently has a consensus target price of $138.94, suggesting a potential upside of 39.13%. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $8.65, suggesting a potential upside of 3.97%. Given Crown Castle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crown Castle is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Crown Castle has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Crown Castle pays an annual dividend of $6.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Crown Castle pays out 158.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Crown Castle is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle 23.85% 23.20% 4.38% Empire State Realty Trust 6.75% 2.88% 1.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Crown Castle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Crown Castle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crown Castle and Empire State Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle $6.99 billion 6.20 $1.68 billion $3.94 25.35 Empire State Realty Trust $727.04 million 1.84 $40.64 million $0.29 28.69

Crown Castle has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. Crown Castle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crown Castle beats Empire State Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets. The Observatory segment manages observatories at the Empire state building. The company was founded on July 29, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

