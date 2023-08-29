CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in CSX were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Trading Down 0.2 %

CSX stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

