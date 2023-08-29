CSX Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CSX)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2023

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSXGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

CSX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSX to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

Read Our Latest Report on CSX

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.