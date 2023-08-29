CSX Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

CSX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSX to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.38.

Institutional Trading of CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

