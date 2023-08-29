Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPIX opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $23.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

