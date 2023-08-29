DA Davidson Weighs in on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.49 per share.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $410.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $373.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

