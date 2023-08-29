Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Position Lifted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 68.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after buying an additional 90,619 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Datadog by 54.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $2,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.30.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,197,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,188,403 shares of company stock valued at $114,081,568 in the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

