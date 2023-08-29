DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.66.
About DAVIDsTEA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.