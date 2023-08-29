DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0240 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $26.59 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00158172 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00051867 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00022963 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00028026 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003780 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

