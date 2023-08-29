DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.0175 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $86.48 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEI has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00249697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014749 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

