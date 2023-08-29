Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities analysts have commented on DIISY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 175 ($2.21) to GBX 165 ($2.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 173 ($2.18) to GBX 166 ($2.09) in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
