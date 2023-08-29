Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIISY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 175 ($2.21) to GBX 165 ($2.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 173 ($2.18) to GBX 166 ($2.09) in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

