Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – KeyCorp raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.69.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.0 %

DLTR stock opened at $124.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.72. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $122.39 and a 1-year high of $170.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.