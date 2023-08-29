Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.98 Per Share

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.15. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.69.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $124.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $122.39 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,045,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,816,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

