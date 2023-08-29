Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on September 20th

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 75.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $84.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

