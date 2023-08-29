Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $106,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ETW opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

