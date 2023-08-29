Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 4.5 %

Educational Development stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Educational Development had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Educational Development

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development in the first quarter worth about $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Educational Development by 63.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Stories

