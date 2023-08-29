Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $454.41 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.47.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

