Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 27,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 189,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. Enel Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 120.37% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

ENIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

