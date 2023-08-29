Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance
EFSCP opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23.
