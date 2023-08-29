Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 22,694.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 42.38% of NVR worth $37,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,358.33, for a total value of $9,537,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,268.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,139.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,228.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,799.82. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,816.55 and a twelve month high of $6,474.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $123.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.