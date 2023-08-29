EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
EV Biologics Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of EV Biologics stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. EV Biologics has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.34.
About EV Biologics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EV Biologics
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.