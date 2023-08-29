EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

EV Biologics Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of EV Biologics stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. EV Biologics has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.34.

About EV Biologics

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

