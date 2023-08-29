EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,660,000 after buying an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $118.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.49 and its 200-day moving average is $129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

