Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $44.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.
EXC stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
