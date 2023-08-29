EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Update

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the July 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EZFill Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of EZFL stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. EZFill has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EZFill had a negative return on equity of 213.46% and a negative net margin of 74.75%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in EZFill in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EZFill by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EZFill by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers during downtimes. The cmpany's fuel delivery services enable commercial customers to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

