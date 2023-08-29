Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

