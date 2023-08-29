Financial Analysis: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) versus Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Microelectronics and Everspin Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $9.08 billion 1.93 $2.91 billion $1.02 6.88 Everspin Technologies $59.99 million 3.37 $6.13 million $0.33 29.46

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. United Microelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everspin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 1 1 3 0 2.40 Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for United Microelectronics and Everspin Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

United Microelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $6.46, suggesting a potential downside of 7.98%. Everspin Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Volatility & Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 30.66% 23.19% 14.26% Everspin Technologies 11.65% 17.69% 13.11%

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Everspin Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, aerospace, and data center markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

