Financial Comparison: AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $180.30 million 0.74 -$53.10 million $0.55 11.96 Corporate Office Properties Trust $739.03 million 3.86 $173.03 million $1.69 15.01

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 8.28%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.45%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 13.01% 8.75% 0.47% Corporate Office Properties Trust 27.43% 10.93% 4.49%

Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 130.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporate Office Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of June 30, 2023, the Company derived 90% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 10% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 24 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 192 properties encompassed 22.9 million square feet and was 95% leased.

