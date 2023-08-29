Financial Comparison: Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) versus Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Emeren Group has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Emeren Group and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emeren Group 8.15% 1.29% 1.05% Wolfspeed -35.78% -9.18% -3.12%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emeren Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 Wolfspeed 1 9 9 0 2.42

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Emeren Group and Wolfspeed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Emeren Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 172.46%. Wolfspeed has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.94%. Given Emeren Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Wolfspeed.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emeren Group and Wolfspeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emeren Group $81.41 million 2.51 -$4.67 million $0.12 28.29 Wolfspeed $921.90 million 6.35 -$329.90 million ($2.65) -17.63

Emeren Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emeren Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Emeren Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Emeren Group beats Wolfspeed on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, United States, UK, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Hungary, and Internationally. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.